These new Mainers didn't know how to swim. Now they're competing on this high school team.

After swimming through some hurdles, including not being in a pool before, six immigrant students from Angola and Gabon are now participating in statewide meets.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Despite the fact that Maine has so many rivers, lakes, and ponds, not to mention that it borders the Atlantic Ocean, it's important for Mainers to learn how to swim. Swimming is a skill that many in the state take for granted, but for some new Mainers or immigrants who now call Maine home, it's a skill many lack.

South Portland High School's competitive swim and dive team trains at the South Portland Community Center and most recently has been embracing others who have wanted to be part of the team.

"I said, 'Oh, swimming can be cool as a new experience in my life," Mitis Iyogo said.

"In past years we've had a rule that said you had to be able to swim two lengths of the pool unaided in order to join the team," head coach Ryan Green said. "It was mostly for safety reasons, because often there are 40 swimmers in the pool and just coach [Lesley] Hurley and I on staff, and so we can't have our eyes everywhere at once."

The only big and major problem is that the students did not know how to swim but were willing to learn. Another challenge the new Mainers faced was that the team's coach and assistant coach did not have the resources to teach the students while keeping the team competitive and in shape for their season meets.

"I use the analogy a lot: If you want to join the soccer team and you don't know how to play soccer, you will survive. You might not know the rules of the game. But if you want to join the swim team and you don't know how to swim, there is a safety element to that, and these guys were ready and willing," assistant coach Lesley Hurley said.

Two students who are part of the team, diver Emily Way and swim team captain Nicholas Reid, decided they could teach these new Mainers from scratch the skills it takes to be part of the competitive team, knowing many had never been in the water.

"We started off the first week just learning to blow bubbles and kick on the wall," Way said.

The student mentors say swimming is an inclusive sport that welcomes everyone, so the coaches and team have welcomed these new swimmers.

Way and Reid decided they would donate one hour of their own two-hour practice time to teach the new Mainers every single weekday.

Along with embracing them came a few hurdles, like the language barrier. Most of the new Mainers speak French and only basic English.

"We do a lot of communicating with our hands," Hurley said.

The superintendent allowed the team to take them in only if they found transportation to and from the recreation center, because most if not all of them don't have any personal transportation methods. Then there was the challenge of getting gear, but the team found a way to get all the new Mainers suits and goggles.

Way is a lifeguard and has taught lessons at the pool. For her, it was natural to step up and help students who were extremely eager to be part of the team. Way said this has been one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of her life.

"The team and the fans have embraced them, and the cheering was very touching," said Peter Way, Emily's father, who has witnessed the how the new Mainers have progressively grown as swimmers. "I am so proud of my daughter but really the entire swim community at South Portland for their willingness to embrace these new Mainers as part of their team."

"It's meant a lot to me," Way said. "It takes a lot of courage to be able to come here. They've never swam before amongst lots of kids who have been swimming for a really long time."





After swimming through some hurdles, 6 new mainers were welcomed to join the South Portland High School Swim & Dive team. The students from the African countries of Angola and Dabon did NOT know how to swim. Now... thanks to the time and dedication of two of its team-members, the immigrants are participating in competitive meets alongside the rest of the team. NEWS CENTER Maine Posted by Hannah Yechivi on Thursday, June 8, 2023

"Every day I come here, it's fun. The more I learn, the more better I get, the faster I get," Jose Nguti, one of the new swim members, said.



"Everybody is invested in seeing them succeed," Green said.

The boys had given it their all to be on the inclusive team, making swimming not an obstacle but an enjoyment.

"It's a tearjerking moment to watch them swim," Hurley said. "I think as a mom and as a coach and as a swimming instructor, to watch what they've done and the enthusiasm that they have for the sport and them to watch the rest of our team embrace them? It's overwhelming."

It's their contagious smiles when they show up every day, their willingness to learn, and their confidence that has led them to the next level.

"Dude, your goggles broke, and you still powered through. Nice!" Reid said to one of the swimmers he mentors.

All six boys went from zero to now swimming 100s, which is four consecutive lenghts of a pool. Some of them even participated in competitive meets against other schools this past season.

"I tried out, and then I started liking it, and I always got scared every time we went on a meet on Friday, because I was like, 'A bunch of people are going to watch me. What if I lose?'" Nguti said.

"I'm going to get a little emotional here," Green said. "It's been a wonderful experience watching the guys just from meet to meet and their growth, and they are some of the most enthusiastic participants we have."



"I'm just happy, and it's my second family," Iyogo said with a smile on his face.