Meet the man who’s trying to turn around Maine’s unloved utility

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” says the new boss at CMP.

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Flanagan did not have to take a job at Central Maine Power. He could easily have said been there, done that, got the t-shirt.

But several months ago the utility came calling, and in February Flanagan—who had served as chief executive officer of CMP from 1994 to 2000—decided to return as executive chairman, a title that came with a straightforward mandate: to turn around a deeply troubled company.

How bad was it? Well, it doesn’t get much worse than this: In November of 2019, J.D. Power did a survey of electric utilities across the country. In the category of customer satisfaction, CMP ranked 87th out of 87.

That was the mess Flanagan willingly stepped into. “Certainly when I got there the survey results were very discouraging,” he says. “What I can tell you is we’ve made a lot of progress in customer favorability in the last six months.”