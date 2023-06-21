Maine marimba player uses music to help others heal

PORTLAND, Maine — Kate Beever has been playing music since she was a little girl.
She found her love for the marimba, an instrument that is a cross between the drums and piano, before she was 10. She said her grandmother turned her onto it.
That love for music has carried Beever through life. After graduating with a master's degree in music psychotherapy in New York, she came home to Maine to open Maine Music & Health, LLC.
"Maine Music & Health helps those with illnesses and disabilities reach their goals through the power of music," according to its website.
Beever stopped by the 207 studio to share her gift. Check out the full segment to hear her play and learn more about the power of music therapy.