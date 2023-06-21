Maine marimba player uses music to help others heal

Kate Beever, who is a licensed musical therapist, has been playing the marimba since she was a little girl. The instrument is a cross between the piano and drums.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kate Beever has been playing music since she was a little girl.

She found her love for the marimba, an instrument that is a cross between the drums and piano, before she was 10. She said her grandmother turned her onto it.

That love for music has carried Beever through life. After graduating with a master's degree in music psychotherapy in New York, she came home to Maine to open Maine Music & Health, LLC.

"Maine Music & Health helps those with illnesses and disabilities reach their goals through the power of music," according to its website.