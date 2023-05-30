Cultural Connections program returns to Acadia National Park after year-long hiatus

The program includes arts, education, and music from Wabanaki tribe members, educating Mainers and park visitors about the park's tribal roots.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Wabanaki people have deep roots in the historic preserve at Acadia National Park.



On Wednesday, to honor their legacy and traditions, and to educate Mainers and visitors to the park about their roots, the park resumed its Cultural Connections program after a year-long hiatus.

The Burnurwurbskek Singers, a male drum group, kicked off the summer series by performing traditional songs at the Cadillac Mountain summit.

Nolan Altvater, the education curator for Abbe Museum and one of the sponsors of the summer series, said this is just one way for people to better understand the Wabanaki nations.

“In the community, we have our youth around drummers and singers, just listening, just hearing that language—that is us passing it down," Altvater explained. "And that is how our culture has always carried on is through oral traditions, through drumming and singing, through storytelling, and this is just one manifestation of that.”

Barbara Acosta is a longtime resident of Trenton who loves hiking up Cadillac Mountain with friends. She said she has the utmost respect for Acadia National Park and wants to learn more about the people who were there before others arrived.

“It's an honor to have been invited here … to have an opportunity to learn more and to just be joyous together,” Acosta expressed.

Amanda Pollack is the public affairs officer for Acadia National Park. She said the park will host a series of arts and education programs to highlight Wabanaki artists, educators, and musicians like the Burnurwurbskek Singers.



“This was the kickoff of the Cultural Connections program at Acadia National Park for our summer. It was great to see this happening again after a year's hiatus," Pollack said.

“We've been doing this for a very long time, and we will continue to do this for a very long time. We are just so thrilled that the Wabanaki tribes could come here today and share their story here," she added.

Acosta said she's learned friendships matter, and the Wabanaki’s trust in others was violated. She feels a responsibility to help heal and restore relationships and be one with nature.

“To restore habitat for the wild animals, the trees, the plants, the birds, and all of the wonderful living beings,” she explained.



The Cultural Connections program will be presented bi-weekly on Wednesdays through to Sept. 6. For more details on the summer series, visit Acadia National Park's webpage.