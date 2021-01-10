Maine Craft Weekend celebrates artists and craftspeople across the state

MAINE, Maine — The Maine Craft Association presents Maine Craft Weekend , which will take place Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd. Hundreds of artists in nearly 150 locations statewide will open their galleries, present demonstrations, and be available to the public to showcase their work.

The Maine Craft Weekend website has a map that details the various locations and what artists are participating. You can search by region, or by a particular type of art you might be interested in. Sadie Bliss, executive director of the Maine Crafts Association, says there will be both solo artists showcasing their work in a studio as well as craft shows, where hundreds of artists will gather. Pottery, fiber art, leatherwork, paintings, jewelry -- there will be something for everyone. You can click here to access the website with more information.