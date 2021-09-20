Two Mainers help bring Rugrats reboot to life

Kate Boutilier and Sam Clarke both grew up in Windham and both are working on the reboot of Rugrats.

WINDHAM, Maine — If the names Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and the twins Phil and Lil, mean anything to you, it can only mean one thing - you watched the Rugrats.

Nickelodeon's popular Rugrats cartoon was on the air from 1991 to 2004 and spun off three Rugrats movies. Windham native, Kate Boutilier, who has had an impressive career in Hollywood working on shows like Family Ties, Growing Pains, and The Wild Thornberrys, among others, worked on the original series as a writer and is back for the reboot as the executive producer and head writer. Boutilier recruited another Windham native to work on the show, Sam Clarke.

Clarke is the script coordinator and a writer on the show. He says the call from Boutilier couldn't have come at a more perfect time. Clarke who had worked on close to 25 different projects, and was burned out by the long hours and lack of opportunity to write.

"I co-wrote an episode of another show a couple years ago that got absolutely rewritten. You watch the whole episode and I'd say, 'Did you hear the line about cream cheese wontons?' I wrote that and that's all," Clarke laughs.

The new Rugrats that launched May 27 on Paramount+ with a handful of episodes and more will be released later this year. The show has been a perfect fit for Clarke who admits he might be more well suited for cartoons than some of the more serious shows he has worked on in the past.

To write for the well-established characters on Rugrats Clarke has tapped into his own childhood.

"I was a kid with big feelings and big thoughts," Clarke also draws writing inspiration from his son Colby, who is 2, and being a father.

With the show's executive producer and writer both from Winham, Mainers will notice nods to the state like the neighbor of the toddlers named Mr. Windham.

"We needed a name and at first I was like, 'Kate, maybe we could do something Maine-related. Let’s call him Mr. Sebago.' And Kate's like, ‘let’s call him Mr. Windham. We love Windham. Let’s do it!'" says Clarke.

As a teenager, Clarke admits he didn't realize how special a place like Windham and Maine was but time and living elsewhere have cemented his love for his hometown.

"These people, these places, they're beautiful, they’re special, they’re unique they're hilarious," says Clarke.

The first time Clarke say his name as a writer on Rugrats he said it was an amazing feeling. The show, he says, has allowed him creativity and ownership of the six episodes he has written thus far. With a musical background, Clarke has also been able to write a few songs for the show.