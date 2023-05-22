Maine band GoldenOak shares new music on 207

GoldenOak has two upcoming shows this week in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The two front people of GoldenOak are certainly no strangers to each other, and their musical connection goes back years. After all, they are brother and sister.

Zak and Lena Kendall said they're not sure when they started singing together, but they remember losing a talent show in high school.

Since then, things have worked out great for them and their band, GoldenOak. The band will perform two shows at One Longfellow Square in Portland this weekend on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.

GoldenOak - "Geese"

GoldenOak - "Paradise"