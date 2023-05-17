Champion fiddler Owen Kennedy preparing to release his first album.

Owen Kennedy of Winthrop is a U.S. junior fiddle champion at just 17 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — At just 17 years old, Owen Kennedy is already an accomplished fiddler. He’s the 2022 New England Regional Open Scottish Fiddle Champion and the 2021 Junior US National Scottish Fiddle Champion.

Now he has released his first album, “Oh When: Now” and is holding an album release concert Saturday at Winthrop United Methodist Church.

He’ll also be performing Sunday at Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland. Kennedy will be performing both shows along with his mentor and friend, Sean Heely, an accomplished fiddler himself.

Owen Kennedy "Houses Set"

Owen Kennedy "Reel de Montreal, Pointe Au Pic"