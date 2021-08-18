PORTLAND, Maine — David Turin is the chef and owner of David's Restaurant in Portland and David's 388 in South Portland. He shares his recipe for fish tacos.
Grilled Fish Tacos with Peach & Avocado Salsa
Feeds two (four tacos)
Ingredients:
- 10-12 oz firm white fish (cod, haddock, hake, pollack) or shrimp or scallops
- Garlic salt
- Pepper
- Chili powder
- Cumin
- Vegetable oil
- 8 fresh white corn tortillas
Preparation:
Season the fish and pan fry in the oil until it is cooked through
Light, fresh & delicious; fish tacos are the perfect summer meal
Peach & Avocado Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 large peaches, chopped
- 1 avocado, chopped
- ¼ C Red onion, small dice
- ½ Jalapeño, minced ( seeds removed). More or less depending upon your taste
- 2T Cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1T maple syrup (optional)
- 1/2 t Salt, Kosher
- 1/2 t Black pepper, ground
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl
Garnishing:
- Shredded pickled cabbage
- lime & sriracha crema
- Queso blanco
- Cilantro
- Fresh lime wedges