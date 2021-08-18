x
Light, fresh & delicious; fish tacos are the perfect summer meal

Chef David Turin shares his recipe for fish tacos with a peach and avocado salsa.

PORTLAND, Maine — David Turin is the chef and owner of David's Restaurant in Portland and David's 388 in South Portland. He shares his recipe for fish tacos.

Grilled Fish Tacos with Peach & Avocado Salsa

Feeds two (four tacos)

Ingredients: 

  • 10-12 oz firm white fish (cod, haddock, hake, pollack) or shrimp or scallops
  • Garlic salt
  • Pepper
  • Chili powder
  • Cumin
  • Vegetable oil
  • 8 fresh white corn tortillas

Preparation:

Season the fish and pan fry in the oil until it is cooked through

Peach & Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 large peaches, chopped
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • ¼ C Red onion, small dice
  • ½  Jalapeño, minced ( seeds removed). More or less depending upon your taste
  • 2T  Cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1T maple syrup (optional)
  • 1/2 t Salt, Kosher
  • 1/2 t Black pepper, ground

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl

Garnishing:

  • Shredded pickled cabbage
  • lime & sriracha crema
  • Queso blanco
  • Cilantro
  • Fresh lime wedges

