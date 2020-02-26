PORTLAND, Maine — This is not your mother's meatloaf! And a 207 viewer wanted to know more -- having sampled Chef David Turin's meatloaf at his restaurant, she wondered if he would share the recipe. (The answer, thankfully, was yes!) Watch closely as David shares tips and techniques for making the meatloaf moist. David Turin is the chef and owner of David's Restaurant in Portland, David's 388 in South Portland, and David's Opus Ten, also in Portland.

David's Restaurant Meatloaf

Makes: One meatloaf—8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

2 strips bacon, diced

1 Spanish onion, rough chopped

1 carrot, rough chopped

1 small leek, washed, rough chopped end to end

1/3 cup dried forest mushroom mix, broken in small pieces

2 cups dried bread

1/3 cup milk

2 TB sugar

26 oz ground pork

26 oz ground beef

2 tsp dried basil

2 tsp dried thyme

4 tsp salt

4 tsp fresh cracked pepper

3 eggs

1 cup crushed tomato

2/3 cup breadcrumbs (panko is best)

5 strips of bacon (for layering on top of the meatloaf before it bakes)

3 TB brown sugar

Method of Preparation:

1. Process onions, carrots, and leeks in food processer until very small

2. Cook chopped bacon in large sauté pan until lightly crisp, add processed vegetables and dried mushrooms—cook until tender

3. In separate bowl combine dried bread, milk and sugar—break bread into very small pieces when soft

4. In large mixing bowl combine the meat with all ingredients—reserve the strips of bacon for cooking the loaf.

5. Form meat mixture into a loaf and place on a baking sheet, lay five strips of bacon on top of the loaf, lightly sprinkle top with brown sugar.

6. Cook in conventional oven at 350° until internal temperature of 158° is reached

Enjoy with gravy and mashed potatoes -- and don't forget the meatloaf sandwiches!

This recipe is shared, compliments of David, with the understanding that it will be used for personal use only.

