Making fresh pan-seared scallops at home

Chef Ryan Hickman share his recipe for pan-seared scallops.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many perks of living in Maine is the abundance of fresh seafood. Chef Ryan Hickman from The Knotted Apron joins us in the kitchen to share his recipe for pan-seared scallops with white beans, vadouvan, and cauliflower.

Curried White Beans:

1 can cannellini beans (rinsed)

1 large carrot

1 large onion

3 celery stalks

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 pint of vegetable or chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Cauliflower Salad:

1 head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons fine herbs

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fine Herbs:

Equal parts: Italian parsley, tarragon, and chives

Preparation:

For the white bean stew, dice the onion, onion, and carrot into small pieces. Heat saucepot. Add olive oil followed by diced vegetables. Sweat on low heat until onions are translucent. Add curry powder to toast in the pot. Stir frequently so the mixture does not stick or burn in the pot. (The white bean stew can be done a day ahead of time and then reheated the day of.)

Pull scallops out 20 minutes before cooking.

For the salad, with a sharp knife cut 1/8 inch slices off the tops of cauliflower florets (You can also use a mandoline if one is accessible). Combine riced cauliflower in a mixing bowl with the remaining salad ingredients. Taste to check seasoning.

Begin heating cast iron or saute pan. Add canola oil. Once gently starting to smoke add sea­soned scallops. Allow good color to develop on scallops prior to flipping. Total cook time should not exceed 5 minutes.

When the scallops are cooked, spoon white beans into a bowl. Layer scallops on top then finish with cauliflower salad.

Serve and enjoy!