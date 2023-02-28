Recipe: Pots de creme a specialty at The Knotted Apron for Maine Restaurant Week

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Restaurant Week kicks off on March 1 and runs through March 12. Dozens of Maine restaurants are participating this year, offering special menu items and deals for dinners.
One restaurant participating is The Knotted Apron in Portland. Chef and co-owner Ryan Hickman joined us in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make pots de crème, which is on the restaurant's menu for Maine Restaurant Week.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips
- 1.5 cups of half & half
- 3 egg yolks
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. Grand Marnier
- 1 cup of whipped cream
- Shaved dark chocolate for garnish
Instructions:
- Combine half & half and sugar in a medium saucepan on low heat.
- In two mixing bowls, place egg yolks in one bowl and chocolate chips in the other.
- Once the cream mixture comes to a simmer, slowly ladle into yolks while whisking. Once combined pour it back into the saucepan. Add salt and Grand Marnier. Put back onto low heat while constantly stirring until it begins to thicken or reaches 180 degrees.
- Quickly pour the chocolate into a mixing bowl. Let sit for one minute before whisking. The finished product should have a glossy sheen.
- Ladle into small bowls and let chill for 6-8 hours or preferably overnight until set.
- When set and ready to serve, top with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.
To see the recipe come to life, watch the 207 video below: