Joni Mitchell takes center stage at the Newport Folk Festival

Music writer Aimsel Ponti shares her experience being front row to see the iconic artist perform.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — There are very few people who enjoy live music more than Aimsel Ponti. She’s the music writer for the Portland Press Herald and a regular on 207, previewing upcoming concerts around the state.

Last weekend, she got to experience what she describes as “the most incredible moment of my entire life, by far, as a music lover.”

Aimsel was in the front row at Brandi Carlile’s performance at the Newport Folk Festival when Carlile was joined on stage by Joni Mitchell and other musicians. It was the first time Mitchell had performed publicly in 20 years, and she had to re-teach herself how to play guitar following a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Aimsel joined 207 to discuss the experience. Watch the video above to hear her reaction.