SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Dream Factor of Maine has been making dreams come true since 1980.

The organization grants dreams to critically and chronically ill children. Marybeth Latti became a dream maker after her daughter, Corrinne, had a dream come true when she traveled to New York City to watch two Broadway plays.

"So impressed with it that I wanted to pay it forward to other families and be a dream maker for other kids who are critically and chronically ill," said Latti."It can be a life changer for a lot of families."

Corrinne's joints are tender and her blood doesn't circulate well because of her conditions, ehlers-danlos syndrome type three and postural orthastoatic tachycardia syndrome. They're the reason she spends so much time in a wheelchair.

"Her joints are super loose and her hips will get out of joint, her knees, the weight-bearing joints will be quite tender and sore over time," said Latti.

Latti has delivered dreams to three kids but was especially looking forward to her fourth delivery to Molly Amann. Amann also has ehlers-danlos syndrome. She will be going on a trip to St. Kitts during memorial day weekend with her mom, dad, brother, and sisters.

"I've been through a lot and I've been in the hospital a lot," said Amann. "It's not just me that's been through this, it's been my entire family so being able to go somewhere and be a family and kind of be together will be nice."

Amann is finishing up her freshman year of college and Corrinne is finishing her senior year at The University of St. Andrews in Scotland.