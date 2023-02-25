Anni Clark shares her music with 207

PORTLAND, Maine — Singer-songwriter Anni Clark has been writing and performing in Maine for years, and joined the 207 studio to share some of her music.
One of the songs she shared with 207, “Spirit Wings,” has a special meaning for her. Clark said she wrote the song for a friend coming to the end of his life. She told 207 she hoped to get through the song, saying if he can be brave, then so can she.
Clark will perform live on Feb. 25 at Chocolate Church in Bath. On March 11, she’ll perform at Elements in Biddeford.
Anni Clark "Close To Me"
Anni Clark "Spirit Wings"