Maine musicians team up for local shows

Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson are no strangers to the Maine music scene, and now they’re playing together.

PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo.

Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in local shows. McAllister has a show coming up at Aura in Portland, opening for Jimmy Kenny and The Pirate Beach Band on Feb. 18. He also has a new album set to drop at the beginning of March.

Nelson said he has some projects coming up but isn't able to talk about them yet. They joined 207 in the studio performing some of their songs.

Toby McAllister & Xander Nelson "November"

Xander Nelson & Toby McAllister "In Time"