Chef Ali Waks Adams has a light and flavorful twist on cooking salmon with an herb sauce

High heat and fresh fish make this dish perfect for a summer evening.

PORTLAND, Maine — Here's a salmon preparation that allows for some inspiration and adaptation! Chef Ali Waks Adams joins us in the 207 kitchen with a light, summer dish.

Salmon with Herbs

A simple, healthy fresh dish that just screams warm weather. This recipe serves 4, but can easily be adapted to serve a crowd - just sear the salmon on the skin side then transfer skin side up to a sheet tray and finish in a 475 degree oven for 6-7 minutes. This salmon is also lovely at room temperature making it perfect for a buffet. A lovely addition to Easter Brunch or for Passover Seder!

Here is what you will need:

4 center cut skin on salmon filets, about 5-6 oz each

¼ cup olive oil + 1 Tablespoon for the pan

Salt & Pepper

1 small shallot, peeled and diced

½ cup each – washed, dried and stemmed

Mint

Parsley

Chives

Tarragon

Lemon wedges

Pea Tendrils to garnish

To prepare:

Generously season salmon on all sides with salt & pepper.

Heat a sauté pan until hot hot hot!

Add oil, when the oil is shimmering carefully place salmon skin side down in the pan, don’t crowd them, depending on the size of your pan you may need to do this in batches.

Let the salmon cook undisturbed until you can see the color change from bright orange to pale orange halfway through, then carefully flip over and finish cooking about 4-5 minutes for medium rare- you can also finish in the oven. The skin should be crisp like a potato chip – if you haven’t had crispy salmon skin before I urge you to try it, it is not only healthy but delicious.

Finely chop the herbs by hand or pulse in the food processor. Add minced shallot. Add Olive oil and salt & pepper to taste. Serve sauce under the salmon.