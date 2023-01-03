Tips to keep you moving during the winter

YARMOUTH, Maine — It can be tough to stay motivated and exercise regularly this time of year.
Our local chiropractor and wellness expert, Dr. Allyson Coffin, shared tips to keep you moving and feeling your best while the days are short and cold.
Coffin's tips are:
- Do exercises you actually enjoy.
- Find a friend or group to hold you accountable.
- Get some sunshine.
- Stay hydrated.
"It's easy," Dr. Coffin said. "It's just a nice little reminder that these are things we can do, and it will feel good when you do it."