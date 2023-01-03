Tips to keep you moving during the winter

It can be tough to stay motivated during the winter, but Dr. Allyson Coffin is sharing tips to keep you moving when the days are short and cold.

YARMOUTH, Maine — It can be tough to stay motivated and exercise regularly this time of year.

Our local chiropractor and wellness expert, Dr. Allyson Coffin, shared tips to keep you moving and feeling your best while the days are short and cold.

Coffin's tips are:

Do exercises you actually enjoy. Find a friend or group to hold you accountable. Get some sunshine. Stay hydrated.