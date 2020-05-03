Maine Restaurant week is now in its 12th year. Typically for a week or so during the month of March, restaurants taking part in the event will offer fixed three-course meals; this year you can expect a cocktail pairing at many of the stops.

Gillian Britt works in marketing, and brought the idea to Maine as a way to encourage people to get out and enjoy a meal during one of the slowest months of the winter. Since it kicked off in Portland, it's been expanding, now including restaurants in Camden, Cape Neddick, and Bangor.

While restaurants are benefiting from a little extra traffic in the winter, they also have a chance to show off their culinary skills in a three-course meal. There's also a charitable component to the week-long event, which kicks off with the Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off. Preble Street is a beneficiary of the event, which has chefs from all over the state cooking up breakfast goodies for guests to try.

For a list of participating restaurants and their menu options, click here.

