SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "The Incredible Breakfast Cook-off" at Sea Dog in South Portland started off early Friday morning.

Ten chefs competed to not just impress but to raise money for Preble Street, a non-profit that provides free services for people experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty, and housing problems. Friday’s breakfast was sold out with 250 people in attendance and raised $6,000 dollars for the non-profit.

The winning chef, Isaac Aldrich from Bowdoin Dining Services, made a Maine crab breakfast flatbread with a cream cheese egg sauce. Aldrich previously won the competition in 2016.

The first runner-up was Chef Bo Byrne from Harraseeket Inn with a honey butter beignet croissant with creme, brie, avocado, and quail egg.

Sea Dog Brewing's entry.

Maine Restaurant Week

Competitors included Baristas + Bites, The Black Tie Company, Bowdoin Dining Services, Congdon's Doughnuts, Congress Squared Westin Harborview Hotel, Harraseeket Inn, Noble Kitchen + Bar, Brunswick Hotel, Pilot House Sebasco Harbor Resort, Sea Dog Brewing Company, and Verbena.

Restaurant week, designed to make winter a little more exciting for Mainers and give restaurants an economic boost in the slower months, goes from March 1-12. Restaurant week features more than 60 restaurants all over Maine including Portland, Bangor, Lewiston, and Camden, to name a few.

The participating restaurants will serve specially priced food and drinks.

