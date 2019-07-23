PORTLAND, Maine — In Old Orchard Beach, according to “Down East” magazine, “you can attack a hunk of fried dough while wading in a Speedo and nobody looks at you twice.”

That observation, which not many people would argue with, is one of many you’ll find in “The Big Wet Summertime Southern Maine Beach Guide” in the August issue. Looking for good fried clams? Activities to entertain the kids? A classic inn on the water? “Down East” has recommendations for them all, and editor in chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to talk about them.

The conversation didn’t stop there. We also talked about places in northern Maine, including the St. John River and Estcourt Station, the tiny village on the Canadian border that has an excellent claim to being the most difficult community in Maine to get to. Here’s a warning: by the time you get done listening to Brian, you might ready for a road trip.