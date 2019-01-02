DOVER, New Hampshire — The Dover Police Department and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in Dover, N.H.

Nathaniel Boily was last seen in the afternoon Thursday, January 31 when he left Dover Middle School at the end of the school day. Police say Boily's family contacted their department when he did not return home, starting a missing persons investigation that continued through the night.

On Friday morning, police's investigation led them to Bellamy River in the area of Back River Road and Central Avenue in Dover. Evidence indicated that Nathaniel had fallen through the ice of the river, according to a release from the Dover Police Department.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Dive Team responded to the scene and found Nathaniel's body in the water around 1 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to investigate the cause of Nathaniel's death, but authorities say at this point, it appears to be an accidental drowning. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

The Dover Police Department's Special Investigations Unit will continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be made through the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.