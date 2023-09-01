Maine therapy dog teams are back to bringing comfort after prolonged pause due to COVID

Bringing joy and comfort to patients and staff is Monson and Melissa's purpose. And patients and staff aren’t the only ones who benefit from their hospital visits.

PORTLAND, Maine — You've likely heard of "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," but how about one Dalmatian who spreads love to hundreds?

That Dalmatian is Monson, a 12-year-old therapy dog, named after Monson, Maine, of course.

Monson's mom/handler, Melissa MacWilliams, has had him since he was eight weeks old, and they've been a certified therapy dog team since 2017. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, however, put a prolonged pause on their passion.

“It was really hard on me mentally because doing these therapy visits has given me such a purpose in my own life. So, to not be doing them and to know how much people needed them, it was really hard," Melissa said. "I felt lost for a while because I couldn’t do them. So we found creative ways that we could engage, like sending care packages or sending posters, sending bookmarks to his Tail Waggin' Tutors program that he does. We tried to stay engaged as much as we could, but it was really hard."

Some facilities across the state, like Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, have resumed their therapy dog programs in recent months, illuminating some patients in ways fellow humans simply can't.

“You could see the difference in a patient just from before, and then when you tell them, ‘There’s a therapy dog coming around. Would you like to see them?’ Their eyes get bright, they’re like, ‘Yes, of course,’ and they’re completely different after," Janelle Fowlie, a charge nurse at the hospital, said. "They have that little break away from being in the hospital. And I think that’s really important for patients, just to get a little break from everything that they’re going through. It’s really tough for them to be here sometimes.”

For staff, a quick visit with Monson can make all the difference.

"Even just five minutes just to pet Monson and all the therapy dogs, it just gives us a little five-minute break to just reset," Janelle explained. "And that way we can go back into our work and do what we need to do.”

Bringing joy and comfort to patients and staff is Monson and Melissa's purpose. And patients and staff aren’t the only ones who benefit from their visits.

“I can’t bring to words how much it’s changed my life and the purpose that it’s given me. It allows me to give back and help people, because I certainly didn’t get here alone," Melissa said. "It’s been a journey, and I’ve had a lot of experiences and a lot of people that have helped me along the way."

In talking with patients while Monson works his magic, Melissa has heard many stories of dogs people had in the past or still have waiting for them at home. These conversations have been invaluable.

“There’s always that little tidbit of information that I take with me, you know? And I keep it in my head, and that’s helped me personally through a lot of things," she explained.

Monson and Melissa also visit Preble Street Teen Center and Logan Place, two Portland facilities that support people experiencing homelessness. Melissa said it's obvious Monson has a natural love for making people feel good.

“He sometimes picks up on energy from people that I wouldn’t even pick up on," she said. "And he just knows when to go over and give a kiss or sit beside a person or give a paw or, at the teen center, he’s sat in some of the kids' laps when they’re very upset and crying. That type of thing you can’t teach. That’s all him.”

Unconditional, unabashed love is the standard Monson has set. It's a standard we all can strive for.

“If you can give back, even if it’s just, you know, visiting a nursing home without a dog, there are so many people out there who need us and need love without judgement,” Melissa said.

Monson and Melissa had to pass an evaluation through Therapy Dogs International in order to gain certification, and they must renew that certification each year. If you think it's something your dog may be fit for, there's multiple other organizations that offer certification too. Even if your dog doesn't have the temperament for these types of facilities, to quote Melissa, "every dog is a therapy dog at home."