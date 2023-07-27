State appoints new Maine CDC director

Dr. Puthiery Va will assume the role beginning Aug. 28.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that Dr. Puthiery Va will be the next director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew appointed Dr. Va following a national search, the release said. Maine DHHS cited Va’s range of experience in primary clinical care, epidemiology, and public health emergency response as reasons for selecting Va for the position.

"Dr. Va has been a front-line leader – as well as a clinician and epidemiologist – during a global health emergency following a distinguished role as a disease investigator at the U.S. CDC," Lambrew said in the release. "These experiences, alongside managing public health from the Bronx to the Navajo Nation after beginning her medical career here in Maine, gives Dr. Va a deep keel for navigating Maine’s public health challenges."

Va most recently led the COVID-19 response in the Navajo Nation, and she will be returning to Maine having received her medical degree from the University of New England, the release stated.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Va back to Maine to lead our CDC," Gov. Janet Mills said in the release. "As the last four years have shown, a strong public health system is crucial to protecting and improving the lives, health, and livelihoods of Maine people. Dr. Va’s depth and breadth of experience position her well to assume the helm of the Maine CDC and strengthen our public health infrastructure."

Maine's previous CDC director, Dr. Nirav Shah, assumed the position in 2019 and helped lead the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and guided Mainers toward safe practices.

Shah announced in January that he would be stepping down from the Maine CDC director position to assume the role of principal deputy director at the U.S. CDC.

"I’m honored to accept the position of director of the Maine CDC and eager to contribute to the well-being of the people of Maine," Va said in Thursday's release. "I look forward to further strengthening Maine’s public health infrastructure through equitable and community-based services that advance the key initiatives of Governor Mills and Commissioner Lambrew."

Va currently serves as the director of the Division of Public Health in Chinle, Arizona, where she aids the population of the Indian Health Service (IHS) Navajo Area Chinle Service Unit, overseeing public health activities and clinical services, Maine DHHS said.

"Her accomplishments include developing and implementing mobile health clinic services and data science analytics for population health management, contributing significantly to improving health care access for communities," the release stated.

Before that, Va assumed the role of an epidemic intelligence service officer at the U.S. CDC., where she led a team "examining the impact of dietary sodium intake on health, particularly its connection to chronic diseases," according to the release. Additionally, Va played a crucial role in the Zika Virus International Task Force, as well as in a mumps outbreak response team in Arkansas.

After receiving her medical degree from the University of New England, Va became chief medical resident at Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, New York. She also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Burkina Faso, Maine DHHS said.

"Her journey to the United States as a child, alongside her family as refugees from Cambodia, adds a valuable dimension to her commitment to public health and humanitarian work," the release said.

