BANGOR, Maine — Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise during the winter season when people use their heating systems more often, but the risk exists year-round.

Carbon monoxide gas comes from the fumes of cars, stoves, fireplaces, home furnaces, improperly vented gas appliances, propane heaters charcoal grills and other fuel-burning objects.

The Bangor Fire Department encourages residents to have furnaces checked and to make sure the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working at least once a year.

"Carbon monoxide gas itself is colorless and odorless," Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Nadeau said.

Which makes it even more dangerous.

Just in Bangor alone, the fire department had 30 to 40 cases of carbon monoxide alarms going off in homes last year.

"CO can be present in your home anytime one of your heating appliance or even your stove, anything that is ventilated..that burns fossil fuel has an issue with it," Nadeau said.

Tyler Speed is a heating technician and recommends to have a cleanup of your appliance at least once a year or if anything seems out of the ordinary.

"You know yearly maintenance on these appliances, whether it be your chimney sweep just your regular service done to the appliance itself you know wood pellet or gas stoves," said Speed. "You want to look for the glass getting really dirty if you start to see black building upon the logs itself if you see black building up on the window."

You can also notice signs if the flames or amount of heat is different than it usually is. If that is the case, call the local fire police department for a possible carbon monoxide checkup.

Be sure to also double-check that gas devices are vented correctly.

"It can result in signs or symptoms like nausea, vomiting and up to death, unfortunately," said Nadeau. "The biggest thing you can do is put CO detectors in your home."

The heating technician and owner at The Heating Lodge in Bangor said you should also do maintenance on your CO detectors.

"Making sure the batteries are good on them, and that way they are all working because last thing you want is to have them and them not to work."

Taking these steps can ensure that you stay safe all year round.

"Any time a detector goes off and you are not sure what caused it, call your fire department," Nadeau said.

