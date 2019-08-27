BOOTHBAY, Maine — Six people had to be taken to the hospital Monday after they became ill from carbon monocled fumes at a coffee and sandwich store in Boothbay.

Fire Chief Dick Spoffard said they got the call for help in the afternoon from the new Dunkin Donuts/ Subway store on Route 27. Store owner Mike Connor said all those affected have recovered and were well on Tuesday.

Connor said they found a switch for a vent hood fan had been shut off and outside doors had been closed. That led to a buildup of carbon monoxide, which wasn’t noticed until people became ill.

He says firefighters tested the air, then opened the doors and set up fans to exhaust all the fumes. The business reopened Tuesday morning.

Connor said the store is installing a device today to prevent the problem from happening again and is also installing CO2 detectors.