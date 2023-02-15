New western Maine program addressing dementia through artwork

SeniorsPlus in Lewiston is using a federally-funded grant to bring the national "Opening Minds through Art" program to Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — A program new to western Maine is addressing cognitive issues in older Mainers through artwork.

The agency SeniorsPlus in Lewiston is using a federally-funded grant through the Administration for Community Living called "Dementia Capable Maine" to bring in services and awareness for Alzheimer's disease and dementia to our state. That includes the "Opening Minds through Art" program, an international initiative that has been around for more than a decade.

"Self-expression and creativity will always be there," Jessica Riseman, the community education supervisor and project manager for Dementia Capability Maine, said. "We want to tap into that and allow a safe space for [these Mainers] to create themselves and express themselves."

A new program through @SeniorsPlusOrg in Lewiston called “Opening Minds through Art” is helping people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia express themselves creatively. I’ll tell you about it on @newscentermaine at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/EMDKCqSFFU — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) February 15, 2023

Riseman said the OMA program mostly focuses on painting-based products that are abstract in nature. Instead of asking older Mainers to rely on memory to draw an object, leaders have them create from their imagination.

"These folks are often dependent on someone else for their care. We want to help them feel like they get to make decisions and [like] they are the one's kind of teaching us and teaching our volunteers," Riseman said.

These older Mainers meet with the same volunteer every Friday for six weeks. One of those volunteers is K. Mae Schares of Lewiston, who said she once worked on abstract artwork personally and is excited to get back into the habit for a good cause.

"This is just a [joyful] opportunity," Schares said.

Schares said she allows her partner to be the "boss" of the art project, calling the shots and doing the work to create a piece that is truly her own.

"I as a volunteer never tell her what to do," Schares said. "I never do it unless she can’t do something. It’s always [her] choice."

That choice is important to many of these older Mainers who may not have that option on a day-to-day basis. Kristy Basso of West Paris brings her mother, Kathy, to this program, despite an hour-and-a-half roundtrip. She said Kathy has had fun so far.

"It’s something where she can just relax with a new person with her mind opened," Basso said.

Basso said the no-pressure environment is good for her mother and gives them an hour away from each other every week.

"She has to engage her brain with new people and new things that she’s doing. It’s just really wonderful for her to get a break," Basso said, later adding, "I get an hour that I can feel comfortable knowing that my mother is in a safe place and safe hands with someone who understands."

The rest of the schedule for the OMA program is as follows:

Lewiston (8 Falcon Road): Fridays from Feb. 3 to March 10 from 1-2 p.m.

Wilton (284 Main Street, Suite 210): Fridays from March 24 to April 28 from 1-2 p.m.

Norway (9 Marston Street): Fridays from March 19 to June 23 from 1-2 p.m.

Lewiston (8 Falcon Road): Fridays from July 14 to August 18 from 1-2 p.m.

There are still slots available. If you're interested in signing a loved one up or volunteering, you can call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010 or email edcenter@seniorsplus.org.