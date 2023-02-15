AARP virtual 'listening tour' will highlight needs of Mainers

AARP Maine is hosting its second-annual virtual "listening tour" called "What's Your Story?" starting on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — AARP Maine is planning to host its second-annual virtual "listening tour", starting Monday. The goal is to learn about concerns, ideas, and suggestions from Mainers who are 50 years and older in all corners of our state.

This tour is titled "What's Your Story?" AARP Maine volunteer state president Carl Bucciantini said the agency's top priority this year is listening. He said they've been trying to market the tour to as many people as possible through outreach via email and social media. He said the fact that the tour is virtual should make it more accessible.

"Hopefully, we’ll reach a lot more people that way," Bucciantini said. "People can sit in their houses instead of having to travel hours, or us having to travel days, bouncing from community to community. Everyone can stay right where they are comfortable and still get their voices heard. It’s all about listening."

Bucciantini said in 2022, they learned about specific needs in specific areas of Maine during this tour. For example, older Mainers in York County expressed the need for better accessibility at the beaches. Other older Mainers in Aroostook County expressed concerns about nursing homes potentially closing. Some older Mainers in the western mountains said they were looking for more educational opportunities to reenter the workforce.

Bucciantini said those issues are as important as the primary ones AARP Maine is lobbying for in the Legislature, like better broadband access, more affordable prescription drug prices, the Maine Savings Retirement Program, and paid family medical leave.

"We all have our own issues, and we all have our own thoughts and concerns in our communities," Bucciantini said. "By putting all of these voices together, it makes one bigger voice. That’s where the power comes from. Maine is just a big small town."

Bucciantini said anyone, AARP member or not, can join these virtual listening tours. The schedule per region is as follows:

Monday: Kennebec & Moose River Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Portland & Casco Bay

Monday, Feb. 27: Southern Maine/Maine Beaches

Wednesday, March 1: Maine Lakes & Mountains

Monday, March 6" Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock Counties

Wednesday, March 8: Mid-Coast

Monday, March 13: Maine Highlands

Click here to register.