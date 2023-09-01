Northern Light Health continues restructuring, reducing walk-in care hours

The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Walk-in Care location on Union Street in Bangor is temporarily reducing its hours of operation.

MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health has made several announcements in recent months about restructuring plans affecting some of its locations, departments, and employees. Part of that restructuring is also happening at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Walk-in Care location on Union Street in Bangor.

The facility announced it is temporarily reducing hours of operation from seven days a week to four days a week. It is now open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northern Light has recommended that anyone in the Bangor area in need of non-emergency care contact their primary care provider. There are also several other urgent care locations in the Bangor area.

Paul Bolin, Northern Light Health's senior vice president, explained this announcement comes in part due to staffing challenges.

"The changes that are being made at walk-in care really are based upon their ability to staff the hours that are there at that time. These are short-term changes; we don't expect them to be long-term or ongoing changes, and it's just part of what you see in various businesses in terms of their ability to provide services in different hours," Bolin said.

Northern Light also offers "virtual walk-in care" online and through its mobile app. You do not have to be a Northern Light patient to use this option; you just need to be located in the state of Maine. Virtual walk-in care is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center said it plans to resume in-person service seven days a week later this winter.