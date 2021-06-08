Milestone Recovery aims to reopen detox center before end of June

Milestone Recovery, which ran southern Maine’s only nonprofit detox program, temporarily closed its detoxification center in March due to a staffing shortage.

In late March, Portland's Milestone Recovery temporarily closed its detoxification center due to a staffing shortage. Nearly four months later, Milestone Recovery Executive Director Oliver Bradeen said the facility is now staffed to a level that will allow it to reopen by the end of June at the latest.

"No concrete reopen date yet," Bradeen wrote in an email. "Some new hires are still working out their notice at their prior employers and we are training the new staff."

The reopening can't come soon enough, as the demand for its services is high. Bradeen wrote, "We have been averaging 13 calls per day of people inquiring about detox. We’ve had days with over 50 inquiries."

Detox centers provide medical care to treat the symptoms of withdrawal from addictive substances. Medical detox is an essential first step in addiction recovery, since serious withdrawal, particularly from alcohol, can be life-threatening.

Milestone’s detoxification program is southern Maine’s only independent, nonprofit detox program. Bradeen said it typically provides care to 1,500 Mainers a year.

"Detoxification services are incredibly limited in the state," Bradeen said in the email, "and while I want to reopen as soon as possible, I want to reopen in a sustainable way that prevents us from closing again. 2020 into 2021 with COVID-19 had us open and closed several times which I do not want to repeat for the rest of 2021."

Speaking to NEWS CENTER Maine in March, Bradeen said the staffing shortages began around the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Bradeen said they could not operate the detox center with so few nurses and that's what led them to suspend services.

"We were so reluctant to take this step," Bradeen said. "Nevertheless, our clients deserve the highest quality of care, and if we’re unable to provide that, it’s critical that we take some time to recruit and train new staff to give our clients the best chance of success.”

Milestone’s emergency homeless shelter, residential treatment program, women’s recovery house, and HOME Team outreach program, have remained open during the detox closure.

