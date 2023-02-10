Maine Legislature declares 'Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day'

"For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to do it," Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, said.

SACO, Maine — February 10 is officially "Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day."

State representatives met on this day for a round table discussion about mental health issues in Maine at the Sweetser Campus in Saco.

"For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to do it," Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, said.

Jane Vanbramer is the president of The Sweetser School. She said they currently have 45 students in enrollment and a quarter of the students live at the school.

"When you look at some of the Maine statistics compared to national statistics, we actually are poorer, whether its rates of depression and anxiety in kids or death by suicide. Numbers are worse here in Maine than we see across the country," Vanbramer said.

Students at The Sweetser School have been changed by receiving the help and guidance they needed, like Paul Rumery whose life was changed.

"This school was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life. It taught me the skills I needed for later on in life," Rumery said.

Rumery attended as a student in the 8th and 9th grades.

He was referred to Sweetser by his public school's special education program, which is the most common way kids attend the school.

Rumery said, "When I first came here, the stereotype was if you went to Sweetser you were a troubled— troubled kid."

He is trying to show others how people can flip the switch on mental health awareness.

"I want every child that comes here to know that just because you go to a program like this, you can be successful. You can make something of yourself in life, and not be a failure," Rumery said.

The Sweetser School said it's important to have discussions like this one, especially when there are bills pending in the Legislature that could further treatment and recovery programs for Mainers living with behavioral health disorders.