Join NEWS CENTER Maine for a night at the Maine Mariners

Join NEWS CENTER Maine on March 31 at the Maine Mariners home game for hockey and a Let's Talk About It night — eliminating the stigma of mental health.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Friday, March 31, join NEWS CENTER Maine and The Mariners for Let’s Talk about It Night at The Cross Insurance Arena. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

Let’s Talk About It is a campaign from NEWS CENTER Maine to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Let’s Talk About It is designed to normalize the experience of mental health challenges by sharing experiences, relaying knowledge from experts, and of course, talking about it.

NEWS CENTER Maine and the Maine Mariners hope you and your family and friends will join us on March 31 for this home game vs The Tulsa Oilers.

Along with The Maine Mariners, NCM is happy to provide discounted tickets for this home game on March 31. Please click here to order tickets (Note: you will receive these tickets via text message from Ticketmaster and can scan them at the door on game day).

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to partner with The Mariners on this topic. Both organizations have made mental health a priority for their employees.

NEWS CENTER Maine on-air personalities will be in attendance for meet and greets. Maine organizations that are assisting in normalizing the experiences of mental health challenges will be on hand with information, and information will be shared throughout the home game, talking about one’s mental health.