Mainer's tragic accident brings new life to two transplant patients

The mother of Andrew Campbell, who donated his organs, said they helped bring new life to two patients.

MAINE, Maine — As April comes to a close, it is essential to remember that it is National Organ Donation Awareness Month.

This is a time when we celebrate the gift of life and raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

This year, Maine was able to contribute over 100 organ donors, 54 of whom were deceased donors.

One of the many stories that stand out is that of Andrew Campbell, a fun-loving and caring 22-year-old.

In 2007, Andrew Campbell picked up his mother's driver's license from the table and saw that she had signed up to be an organ donor. Andrew mentioned that he had just become an organ donor as well.

This conversation made Pattie comfortable letting the decision happen.

Just a few weeks later, Andrew would be lying in a hospital bed after suffering severe brain damage from falling and hitting his head on a basement floor.

The Campbell family honored Andrew's wishes and allowed doctors to harvest his heart and kidneys, saving two lives.

Since then, they have encouraged nearly a thousand other people to register as organ donors.

Alexandra Glazier, from New England Donor Services, reports that "57% of Mainers have registered as donors, which puts Maine among the highest donor registration rates in New England and the country."

Glazier added, "However, there are still about 450 Mainers waiting for a transplant."

For Pattie Campbell, meeting the person who Andrew helped save was a moment she will never forget.

She listened to her son's heartbeat once again, nine months after his passing.

Her hope is that if people hear Andrew's story, they will decide to become donors too.

Patti said, "Educate yourself on why organ donation is important, and learn about the gift you can give to someone else."