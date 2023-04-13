Lawmakers, advocates in Maine celebrate Organ Donation Month

According to New England Donor Services, more than 6,000 New Englanders are awaiting a life-saving organ donation.

AUGUSTA, Maine — April is Organ Donation Month in Maine, and on Thursday, lawmakers and advocates gathered in Augusta to celebrate life-saving donations and call on more Mainers to consider becoming a donor.

"The gift of life for an individual to carry on and continue that legacy through the gift of a life, is a thing called a miracle," Matt Boger, with New England Donor Services, said.

On Thursday afternoon, Boger was joined by Gov. Janet Mills, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, lawmakers, and those touched by an organ donation, including Rick Griffin.

"I wake up every morning and think, 'It's gonna be a great day.' And because I am alive, it is a great day," Griffin said.

Griffin said he was facing serious liver failure, and doctors only gave him days to live when he found out he had a match for an organ transplant.

"It's being able to be blessed every day to see my family, know how much they truly cared for me, and my friends. I don't take life for granted at all anymore," Griffin said.

According to New England Donor Services (NEDS), more than 104,000 people across the country are awaiting donations, including more than 6,000 in New England. NEDS said there were, however, 1,325 lives saved thanks to organ donation in 2022.

"People like Catherine Campbell, from Clinton, who woke up from her kidney transplant surgery with a second chance at life thanks to her own neighbor, Jessica," Mills said.

NEWS CENTER Maine first spoke with Campbell and her neighbor, Jessica Begin, one week before surgery last year, and again one month ago to hear their success story.

"Look into it. You can change someone's life in so many different ways, even something like checking I'm an organ donor on your license," Campbell said.

You can register to become an organ donor while getting or renewing your driver's license at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or by visiting RegisterME.org.