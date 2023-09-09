Maine receives nearly $1.2 million for maternal health task force

On Friday, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funds to go toward expanding and improving maternity services.

MAINE, USA — Soon Mainers could see the addition of a maternal health task force to help improve resources for maternal health in the state.

On Friday, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced $1,170, 233 to go to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s State Maternal Health Innovation program, according to a joint news release from both senators' offices.

The money will reportedly support expanding and improving maternity services for the next five years.

"This continuation award will allow for the improved collection and use of state-level data on maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity," the release said. "Additionally, grantees will work to improve access to services during pregnancy, which includes expanding direct clinical care availability and workforce training."

Senators Collins and King acknowledged the impact this funding will make toward improving the United States' maternal death and infant mortality rates.

"Ensuring the well-being of expectant mothers and promoting maternal health is extremely important for the well-being of Maine people in their child-bearing years,” both senators said in the release. "This investment is a significant and necessary step towards addressing an area where our country lags behind the rest of the developed world, and will significantly bolster Maine's efforts to provide comprehensive care and support for mothers. We are grateful for this funding, and appreciate the continued dedication of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to supporting the health of our state’s children and families."