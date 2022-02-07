Maine Medical Center eases restrictions on non-COVID patient visitation

Starting Monday, adult inpatients will be allowed one visitor per day for one visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a press release it would ease some of the visitor restrictions that were put into place in December in response to a surge in cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“Throughout the pandemic, Maine Medical Center has prioritized patient and care team safety while balancing the very important role visitors play in healing when making adjustments to our visitor policy,” Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders said in the press release. “Now that the Omicron wave is showing signs of receding, we are happy to welcome visitors to our adult inpatient units once again.”

Below is a list provide by Maine Medical Center of the safety measures that remain part of the visitor policy, including:

Pediatrics: One parent/guardian allowed per day as patient condition allows.

One parent/guardian allowed per day as patient condition allows. Obstetrics: One support person, plus a doula during labor and delivery, as patient condition allows. View additional visitation safety measures specific to The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and the MMC Family Birth Center.

One support person, plus a doula during labor and delivery, as patient condition allows. View additional visitation safety measures specific to The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and the MMC Family Birth Center. Emergency Department: One parent/guardian for pediatric patients, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

One parent/guardian for pediatric patients, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Ambulatory/Diagnostic areas: No visitors for adult patients are allowed in the waiting room at the Bramhall Campus, unless they travel more than 45 minutes to the hospital, or if there are special needs (determined on an individual basis). Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian accompany them to the Ambulatory Surgical Unit, and that adult will be given protective eyewear upon arrival and must wear the eyewear and a mask for the duration of the visit.

No visitors for adult patients are allowed in the waiting room at the Bramhall Campus, unless they travel more than 45 minutes to the hospital, or if there are special needs (determined on an individual basis). Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian accompany them to the Ambulatory Surgical Unit, and that adult will be given protective eyewear upon arrival and must wear the eyewear and a mask for the duration of the visit. COVID units: No visitors except for compassionate care, to be managed by Care Team.

No visitors except for compassionate care, to be managed by Care Team. Patients Requiring Special Assistance: Patients in any care setting who need help — such as with mobility or communications with the care team about their medical history or care — may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support. Such necessity will be determined by the care team.

Patients in any care setting who need help — such as with mobility or communications with the care team about their medical history or care — may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support. Such necessity will be determined by the care team. Exceptions: Exceptions may be made for care plan discussions as arranged by the Care Team or for end-of-life care.