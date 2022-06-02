Oxford Street Shelter expected to fully reopen this week following fire

Roughly 35 individuals who would have otherwise stayed at the shelter have been housed in nearby hotels while the shelter is cleaned and repairs are made

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland hopes to have its single adult homeless shelter return to normal capacity early this week following a fire at the Oxford Street Shelter last week.

According to Portland director of Health and Human Services Kristen Dow, repairs are ongoing.

"We anticipate the building will be fully opened by early next week. We do not have a total cost of the repairs yet since they are ongoing, but we have done electrical and plumbing work in addition to a scheduled deep clean of the directly impacted area on the 3rd floor," Dow told NEWS CENTER Maine.

A fire broke out in a 3rd floor bathroom on January 31 shortly after 3 p.m., according to city officials.

According to Dow, the City is housing about 35 individuals in hotel rooms who would otherwise be at the shelter if space permitted.

The shelter has been able to house some individuals on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building following the fire.

Portland officials stated at the time of the fire it was believed to have been set intentionally. The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office and the Portland Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team are investigating the cause of the fire.