PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center (MMC) celebrated two new floors dedicated to oncology with an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The new floors are located in the hospital's Coulombe Family Tower.

The seventh floor is named the Marshall L. and Susan Gibson Pavilion for Medical Oncology. The sixth floor is named the Susan Donnell Konkel Pavilion for Surgical Oncology. Combined, MMC says the floors will include 64 single, universal rooms where patients can receive cancer care in a private setting.

“Today marks a great step forward in the quality of care and the care experience our patients receive,” said MMC President Jeffrey Sanders. “These new private rooms will significantly improve the healing environment for our oncology patients and will begin to help address some of the capacity challenges Mane Medical Center has been increasingly experiencing over the past several years.”

According to MMC, the addition to the Coulombe Family Tower is part of its $534 million expansion and modernization project. The hospital said it will eventually add 128 private rooms and 19 procedure rooms for surgeries and complex treatments. MMC hopes the new rooms will help alleviate stress on the emergency department, where many patients wait for a room elsewhere in the hospital because there are no available beds.

“Maine Medical Center serves the sickest patients in our region and is recognized as playing a critical role in the region’s continuum of care,” said MMC Chief Medical Officer Joel Botler. “Our modernized facilities will allow us to continue to meet the growing acute care needs of our patients and allow our dedicated care teams to operate at their very highest capabilities.”

Patients will move into the new 7th floor later this month and into the new 6th floor during winter of 2020. MMC said it hopes to complete its modernization project in 2022.

