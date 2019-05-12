PORTLAND, Maine — Julio Carrillo and Shawna Gatto are among dozens of witnesses expected to testify in Sharon Carrillo's murder trial this week, according to court documents.

Carrillo is charged with murder for allegedly beating her daughter Marissa Kennedy, 10, to death in Stockton Spring in February 2018.

Julio Carrillo, Sharon's husband, pleaded guilty to his role in the killing and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Shawna Gatto was found guilty for beating Kendall Chick, 4, to death in December 2017. In June, Gatto was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Both cases sparked outrage in the state and prompted an in-depth investigation into Maine's child welfare system.

This week a judge ruled Sharon Carrillo was 'competent' to stand trial.

Her defense attorney Chris Maclean told NEWS CENTER Maine because her IQ level is in the third or fifth percentile she may not understand some of the complex dealings of a murder trial.

"Which means virtually everyone in the world around us has a higher intellectual function. So anytime you have someone with that kind of reduced intellectual function... you have concerns about whether they're really understanding the complicated things that go on in a trial," Maclean said.

Jury selection began in Waldo County Superior Court Thursday morning . The trial is expected to get underway on Friday.

Other members of the Carrillo family and the Kennedy family, including Sharon Carrillo's father, are also named on the list of witnesses.