Maine CDC identifies Eastern equine encephalitis in mosquitoes for first time since 2019

LEBANON, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday it has identified the Eastern equine encephalitis virus in a batch of Maine mosquitos for the first time since 2019.

The mosquitos that tested positive were in the town of Lebanon in York County, the Maine CDC said in a news release.

In 2019, not only did mosquitos test positive for the virus, but a horse did, too, according to the release. A human has not tested positive for the virus in Maine since 2015.

"No known human cases of any locally acquired mosquito-borne illnesses have occurred in Maine this year," the Maine CDC said.

Mosquitos can spread more than just the EEE virus in Maine. Viruses such as the Jamestown Canyon virus and West Nile virus have been documented in the past. In late August, the Jamestown Canyon virus was identified in a batch of mosquitos in Wells, and it was the first time the virus had been detected in the state since 2019.

"These viruses spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. They cannot spread from human to human or from human to animal," the Maine CDC said Wednesday.

If humans become infected with EEE, they may not present any symptoms, while others may experience fever and flu-like illness, according to the release. More severe symptoms can include encephalitis, or brain swelling, and meningitis.

The Maine CDC said EEE can be fatal in some cases, and if you experience any symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately.

According to the Maine CDC, you can practice these safety tips to protect yourself from viruses carried by mosquitoes:

Wear long sleeves and long pants

Use an EPA-approved repellent on the skin and clothes

Take extra precautions at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Use screens on windows and doors

Drain artificial sources of standing water around the home where mosquitoes can lay eggs, such as bird baths, wheelbarrows, plant pots, and pet water dishes

Take steps to prevent mosquito bites when traveling

"Horses are also sensitive to mosquito-borne diseases and can be vaccinated for EEE and WNV," the Maine CDC stated.

Horses who become infected with a mosquito-borne illness may present the following symptoms:

Fever

Weakness

Lack of coordination

If your horse presents with any of the above symptoms, the Maine CDC advises talking to your veterinarian right away.

"Maine CDC tests mosquito pools – groups of one to 50 mosquitoes collected as part of regular testing – for EEE and WNV throughout the summer months, starting in July," the release stated.

You can access the Maine CDC's weekly mosquito surveillance reports for the 2023 season here.

For more information, visit the Maine CDC's vectorborne disease webpage here.