'Give Kids A Smile' provides free dental work for kids in Maine

The University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic in Bangor is hosting its annual “Give Kids A Smile Day” Friday.

BANGOR, Maine — For some Maine families, regular dental checkups are just too expensive. But "Give Kids A Smile Day" is giving kids an opportunity to get their teeth cleaned for free.

The free services will be provided by the University of Maine at Augusta Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor.

The event is for children ages five to 18 who do not have a dentist. Services during the free dental appointments include cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, and dental hygiene education.

"Dental care is so misunderstood," said UMA Associate Professor of Dental Health Diane Blanchette. "It is connected to the whole body. If your mouth isn't healthy, your nutrition probably isn't healthy. We find that if we can get to children when they’re very young and [good dental hygiene] becomes a habit, then we can prevent the problems that occur later in life."

"Give Kids a Smile Day” will be happening Friday, January 11, and Friday, March 12 at the UMA dental hygiene clinic in Bangor located at 201 Texas Avenue.

The clinic still has spots to fill. You can schedule an appointment by calling 207-262-7872

“['Give Kids a Smile Day'] is a really good opportunity because what we found in the past is that there is a lot of children who this type of event might be their first trip to the dentist and it’s very important to get them started at such a young age so that they know it’s not a scary place," said President of the Maine Dental Association Heather Keeling, DDS.