Portland City Council votes to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

The vote was unanimous and came during the city council meeting on Monday evening.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council voted Monday night to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse observed the virtual meeting and reported the vote was unanimous, 9-0.

A Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education survey from 2019 found more than one in four Maine high school students use e-cigarettes. This was a key reason members of the city council looked to enact the ban.

The vote came after more than two hours of public comment.

The ban targets more than just flavored e-cigarettes, though. It includes all flavored tobacco products, including menthol for cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco.

The ban will go into effect on June 1, the same day as the City of Bangor's flavored tobacco ban is set to begin.