From housekeeper to surgical tech | MaineHealth encourages employees to advance their health care careers

MaineHealth's "Workforce Development Program" includes career coaching to help employees get the training and skills needed for a new position in the company.

PORTLAND, Maine — An employee development and retention program by one of Maine's largest employers is giving staff opportunities for upward mobility, even if they come in with no prior experience.

MaineHealth started its "Workforce Development Program" in 2018. The program provides free trainings for employees who want to keep working in health care, but in different roles.

For example, many workers who start in environmental services, such as housekeeping and disinfection, can take trainings to become office administrative assistants, surgery technicians, social workers, and more.

In 2021, MaineHealth added a "Career Coaching" element. One of those coaches is Lovelie Cajuste, the operations manager for environmental services. She said her department serves as a pipeline of new employees.

"If I had someone who can see me with my true potential and match me with the potential the student has, it would be a win-win for both of us," Cajuste said. "That's what I wish I had and now I can be that person for a bunch of other people."

Cajuste is from Haiti and started working for MaineHealth seven years ago. She is now one of the diversity, equity, and inclusion ambassadors, and a career coach, in addition to her role as EVS operations manager.

In 2022, Cajuste coached 60 colleagues, many of whom are immigrants, such as asylum seekers. She noticed they are often highly educated and professionally accomplished, however, she said language barriers can block upward mobility in the workplace.

"It's a big barrier for them to grow professionally," Cajuste said.

Such was the case for Bebe Kabedi, an asylum seeker who came to Maine in 2014 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a single mother.

She had to stop taking English classes due to her busy schedule working full-time and taking care of her son, all in a new country.

"Dealing with the job and then taking care of my son, it was very difficult for me," Kabedi said.

When Kabedi started working for MaineHealth, she began in environmental services. Soon, she found out about the "Workforce Development Program" and was able to start taking English classes again. That transitioned to an internship and career coaching from Cajuste, which allowed her to move up to a patient service representative: checking patients in and out at a clinic in South Portland, as well as scheduling appointments, and taking phone calls.

Kabedi said her goal is to become either a surgical technician or a social worker.

"I know that they're going to support me," Kabedi said.

The program is for any employee, not just immigrants. Cajuste said one certified nursing assistant who has been in the field for more than 30 years wanted to become proficient with computers since she began before the rise of digital prevalence. She said that CNAs can access trainings to help her grow those skills.

"If you feel seen and valued, you have no reason to leave," Cajuste said.

“By partnering with care team members on their professional growth and development, they can better thrive at their careers. We can support and retain them, and then ultimately, our efforts altogether support our communities and our patients,” Jennifer O’Leary, director of workforce development with MaineHealth, said in the company's annual report.

The program comes as needs for, and stress on health care workers, have increased since the pandemic.

A report commissioned by the Maine Hospital Association and Maine Nursing Action Coalition shows the state will be short by 1,450 nurses by 2025 if current employment trends continue.

"Sometimes I cannot help to have that proud mama feeling," Cajuste said. "It's not that I did it, someone did it."