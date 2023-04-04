MaineHealth awarded more than $800K to study cause of long COVID

Long COVID is a term that applies to symptoms that last weeks or months after a COVID-19 infection.

MAINE, USA — MaineHealth is getting more than $800,000 dollars to research long COVID. The announcement came in a news release from the hospital on Tuesday.

Some of those symptoms are fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, and sleep problems.

It's not known how or why some people who get infected develop long COVID. Though people who are overweight or have type 2 diabetes seem more susceptible.

The severity of the lasting symptoms also varies.

The money for the study comes from the National Institutes of Health.

And the hope is that if a cause can be found, it will lead to specific treatments.

The study is expected to take about a year.