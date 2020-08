Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell turned 87 on Thursday.

MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine has independently confirmed that Former Maine U.S. Senator George Mitchell has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The Portland Press Herald is reporting Mitchell will start treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston on Friday.

In 2007, Mitchell was diagnosed with what was termed "small, low-grade, and localized" prostate cancer.

