'We need answers, we need them quickly' Veterans push for federal cancer study

More than 70 retirees of the New Hampshire Air National Guard have died of organ-related cancers.

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Widows of veterans who served at the Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire say retirees are continuing to die from organ-related cancers.

When we first brought you this story nearly two years ago, 43 veterans had died. Now that number stands at more than 70.

Family members believe the cancers are connected to long term exposures to PFAS chemicals and other toxic chemicals. Studies have linked the industrial compounds to a number of health problems increasing a person's risk for Covid 19.

A study is underway into the rate of cancer-related deaths at Pease dating back to 1970, but family members say it doesn't go far enough to help save lives now.

Gary Enos worked as aircraft mechanic for 30 years at the former Pease Air Force Base. While on active duty with the Air Refueling Wing of the New Hampshire Air National Guard, he was exposed to a number of chemicals, including jet fuel, without protective equipment.

The Gorham resident also drank water contaminated with PFAS chemicals.

Early detection found prostate cancer and then bladder cancer, which has been in remission for almost two years. But others who served their country with Gary weren't as fortunate.

"Two people I work with died of organ related cancers," Gary Enos said.

Wayne Perrault, who served 22-years in the Air Force and Air National Guard, was diagnosed in 2008 with gastric cancer.

"It was a tumor that had gone from the stomach to his pancreas," Bonnie Peterman, Perrault's wife said.

Perrault died two months later. Bonnie, who lives in South Berwick, had only been married to Wayne for 16 months. The couple reconnected later in life after dating in middle school.

Bonnie and Gary want other veterans who served at Pease - who may not know they are at risk - to get screened for cancer.

Doris Brock's husband Ken served 35 years with the 157th. He died from stage 4 bladder and prostate cancer after he retired. Since his death, she has been fighting for a federal study into the high number of cancer deaths among former Pease airmen.

In January, officials from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine's epidemiology consult began a study into personnel records of all service members assigned to Pease from January 1970 until December 2018. Medical investigators will try to determine if there is a higher incidence of cancer deaths compared to general population.

"I am hoping that will be a catalyst for a cancer incidence study," Brock said.

Tony Lebel retired two years ago after serving in the Air Force and 18 years at Pease. As a mechanic he helped maintain Department of Defense fire trucks that participated in training exercises, from controlled burns to flushing out tens of thousands of gallons of foam. That foam laced with PFAS compounds seeped into the drinking water supply at Pease for decades.

Lebel hasn't experienced any serious medical problems, but has lost several fellow guard members from Pease to cancer. He and other veterans and family members say they won't stop pushing for cancer screenings and a federal cancer study.

Results of the cancer mortality study are expected to be released next spring.