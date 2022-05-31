Maine child dies of influenza

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday the child tested positive for influenza A.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday the first flu-related death of a Maine child this season.

The child, whose name and age weren't released, tested positive for influenza A, according to a release from Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long.

The last influenza-associated pediatric case in Maine occurred in February 2020.

Influenza is circulating at "elevated levels" in Maine, Long said. Symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees or higher and a cough or sore throat. People may also have a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and fatigue.

Most people with the flu have a mild illness, but some people are at high risk for more serious illness.

The Maine CDC recommends seeking immediate medical care if your child experiences any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty or changes in breathing

Bluish lips or face

Chest pain

Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104°F

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsens

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

The Maine CDC recommends following the "No Flu 4 You" guidelines:

Wash your hands: Both the public and health care providers should wash their hands frequently to prevent influenza transmission.

Both the public and health care providers should wash their hands frequently to prevent influenza transmission. Cover your cough: Use tissues or cough into your sleeve.

Use tissues or cough into your sleeve. Stay home when you are sick: Symptomatic individuals should remain home until 24 hours after the fever resolves without using medications.

Symptomatic individuals should remain home until 24 hours after the fever resolves without using medications. Get Vaccinated: The Maine CDC recommends vaccination for everyone ages six months and older, especially those at high risk of severe influenza complications. The influenza vaccine is provided at no cost by the state of Maine for all children under the age of 19 years.

For more information on influenza, click here.

To learn more about flu vaccines, click here or call 1-800-867-4775.