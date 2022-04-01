11 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Maine

Cases nationwide have nearly doubled since last Friday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Three more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed since last Friday.

All three cases were backyard mixed-species, non-poultry flocks, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which keeps a running tally of confirmed cases nationwide.

The new cases were confirmed in Washington, Knox, and Lincoln counties, with flocks ranging in size from from three birds to 46.

All 11 cases are listed as follows:

Knox County, Feb. 19, non-poultry mixed species

Knox County, Feb. 23, non-poultry pet chickens

Lincoln County, March 12, non-poultry mixed species

York County, March 14, non-poultry mixed species

Lincoln County, March 17, non-poultry mixed species

Knox County, March 19, non-poultry mixed species

York County, March 19, non-poultry mixed species

Cumberland County, March 22, poultry mixed species

Washington County, March 26, non-poultry mixed species

Knox County, March 29, non-poultry mixed species

Lincoln County, March 30, non-poultry mixed species

This particular strain of avian influenza, H5N1, has not been detected in humans in the U.S. and presents a low risk to the public, according to the release.

"The risk for [highly pathogenic avian influenza] remains high, and backyard flock and commercial operators are advised to keep birds indoors to prevent the spread of the disease," the release stated.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working closely with the DACF's Animal Health team to monitor cases.

As of April 1, 95 cases of H5N1 have been confirmed nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's up from 38 cases confirmed as of March 18 and up from 59 on March 25.

The cases in 2022 mark the first time the virus has been detected in the U.S. since 2016, a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

Signs of H5N1 to monitor may include sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, and respiratory congestion.

Any bird owners, commercial or noncommercial, who are concerned about whether their flock has been affected by H5N1 are encouraged to report to state and federal officials through a state veterinarian or through the USDA's toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.