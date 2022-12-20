Eight ways to ground yourself during stressful holidays

PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays can bring up a lot of emotions. Some spend their time thinking about the past or grieving what's been lost, while others think too much about the future and all of the things that need to get done.
Dr. Mimi Secor is the author of "Healthy & Fit at Any Age: A guide to creating nutrition, exercise, and mindset habits for busy women." Dr. Secor shared eight ways to boost mindfulness this time of year, and really reset.
- Be Creative. Getting lost in arts and crafts taps into our human creativity reduces stress, and recharges us so we can be more empathetic with ourselves and others.
- Slow down. Eating slowly, noticing food colors, smells, and flavors, drinking water between bites, and resting periodically—these things help quiet the mind and take it off the negative.
- Aromatherapy. Aromatherapy can rewire our moods, helping us destress, relax, sleep (especially lavender), and feel joy/gratitude.
- Do puzzles. The concentration involved can not only help sharpen our brains but also help us stop thinking about sources of stress in our lives.
- Practice gratitude. Consciously practicing gratitude on a daily basis can increase our self-awareness and help us get back in touch with what brings us joy.
- Positive affirmations. Positive affirmations practiced on a regular basis (i.e., placing sticky notes on a mirror, can help us rewire how we think about ourselves.) Examples include, “I am strong,” “I can do this,” and “I am beautiful just the way I am.”
- Take up journaling. Journaling regularly can help us gain insight into our thoughts, feelings, behaviors, impulses, relationships, and much more. It is a potent tool for self-improvement and for developing mindfulness.
- Give back. Volunteering and performing acts of service help us develop mindfulness by shifting our natural, self-centered ways to focus on helping others less fortunate than ourselves. There is something magical about volunteering and giving to others in need. When we reach out to others and empathize with their humanity, we usually get much more back than we give. It warms our hearts, gives us much-needed connectedness with others, and helps us develop and deepen our mindfulness.
More NEWS CENTER Maine stories
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.