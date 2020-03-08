Westbrook offers free drive-up COVID-19 testing

x
Credit: Westbrook Fire Department

WESTBROOK, Maine — Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is now being offered at the Westbrook Public Safety building. 

Firefighters will staff the facility daily for late hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. 

The drive up testing facility is designed for you to drive through, regardless if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. 

Those who'd like to be tested will first have to make an appointment. You can find the link to do so HERE.

The Westbrook Fire Department says they expect results to be returned in 24-48 hours.

